10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Harry Connick Jr. live and more

Ryan Long

This New York-based comedian is known for his YouTube comedy sketches, which have over 100 million views. See him live at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Emmylou Harris & Los Lobos

Emmylou Harris is a Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Los Lobos is an East L.A.-based rock band known for fusing rock with traditional Latin American music, becoming most visible with their version of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.” See them at Riverbend Music Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24-$69.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.

Jason Mraz

This Grammy-winning singer/songwriter is known for his hits “The Remedy” and “I’m Yours.” He released his seventh album, “Look for the Good,” last year. See him at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $51.50-$83.27. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Lebanon Blues Festival

The Lebanon Blues Festival is back for the first time since COVID-19. Check out two days of live music, award-winning BBQ, pork chops, desserts, a deluxe beer garden, arts and crafts, and a classic car show. The headliners are Stacy Mitchhart and Jay Jesse Johnson. Check it out on Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon on Friday and Saturday. Fest hours are 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-268-6069 or visit www.lebanonbluesfestival.com.

Ohio River Paddlefest

The largest paddling event in America entails 2,000 canoes and kayaks paddling down nine miles of river past scenic Ohio territory. The fest is open to every skill level, from racers to novices. As always, the fest will feature a Friday expo of outdoor equipment and clothing vendors. At the Finish Line Festival, enjoy beer, food, and live music as a reward for a job well done. The Paddlefest takes place on Friday and Saturday. For information on registration, costs, addresses, and event times, visit www.ohioriverpaddlefest.org.

‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

See this classic Oscar Wilde comedy of British manners at the Middletown Lyric Theatre from Friday through Aug. 21. Performance times are 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Aug. 14 and 21. Tickets are $20. For more information, call (513) 425-7140 or visit www.middletownlyric.org.

North Mississippi All-Stars

This Mississippi-based Southern rock/blues band has been nominated for three Grammys. You can see them locally at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Brit Floyd

Formed in Liverpool in 2011, this tribute band recreates the visuals and soundscapes of Pink Floyd, arguably the greatest progressive rock band in the world. See then at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38-$57. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.