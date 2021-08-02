10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Harry Connick Jr. live and more

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:
Harry Connick Jr. And His Band
Harry Connick Jr. emerges from the pandemic with a seven-piece band, playing songs from his entire catalog, up to and including his 2020 release, “Alone With My Faith.” See him at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23.50-$149.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.
The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
This popular 90s-era Southern rock band will play their multi-platinum debut album in its entirety, plus their other hits. Dirty Honey will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$135. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.
Ryan Long
This New York-based comedian is known for his YouTube comedy sketches, which have over 100 million views. See him live at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.
Emmylou Harris & Los Lobos
Emmylou Harris is a Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Los Lobos is an East L.A.-based rock band known for fusing rock with traditional Latin American music, becoming most visible with their version of Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.” See them at Riverbend Music Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24-$69.50. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.
Jason Mraz
This Grammy-winning singer/songwriter is known for his hits “The Remedy” and “I’m Yours.” He released his seventh album, “Look for the Good,” last year. See him at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $51.50-$83.27. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.
Lebanon Blues Festival
The Lebanon Blues Festival is back for the first time since COVID-19. Check out two days of live music, award-winning BBQ, pork chops, desserts, a deluxe beer garden, arts and crafts, and a classic car show. The headliners are Stacy Mitchhart and Jay Jesse Johnson. Check it out on Mulberry Street in downtown Lebanon on Friday and Saturday. Fest hours are 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-268-6069 or visit www.lebanonbluesfestival.com.
Ohio River Paddlefest
The largest paddling event in America entails 2,000 canoes and kayaks paddling down nine miles of river past scenic Ohio territory. The fest is open to every skill level, from racers to novices. As always, the fest will feature a Friday expo of outdoor equipment and clothing vendors. At the Finish Line Festival, enjoy beer, food, and live music as a reward for a job well done. The Paddlefest takes place on Friday and Saturday. For information on registration, costs, addresses, and event times, visit www.ohioriverpaddlefest.org.
‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
See this classic Oscar Wilde comedy of British manners at the Middletown Lyric Theatre from Friday through Aug. 21. Performance times are 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Aug. 14 and 21. Tickets are $20. For more information, call (513) 425-7140 or visit www.middletownlyric.org.
North Mississippi All-Stars
This Mississippi-based Southern rock/blues band has been nominated for three Grammys. You can see them locally at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.
Brit Floyd
Formed in Liverpool in 2011, this tribute band recreates the visuals and soundscapes of Pink Floyd, arguably the greatest progressive rock band in the world. See then at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38-$57. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.