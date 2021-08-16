10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Brad Paisley live and more

Organic MicroBrass

Anyone up for some live jazz in an arty atmosphere? The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, a brass quintet and organ trio, will be performing fresh arrangements of jazz classics. See them at the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$37. For more information, call 513-863-8336 or visit www.pyramidhill.org.

Shakespeare in the Park: “MacBeth”

Shakespeare’s uber-bloody tragedy about a general whose political ambitions brings destruction on friends and loved one is coming to Butler County. Grab yourself a lawn chair and/or a blanket and check it out at Village Green Park in Fairfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-381-2273.

Boom! An Explosion of Lights and Sound

As part of Hamilton’s urban revitalization efforts, the Fitton Center is opening an exhibition featuring works by 35 artists from Hamilton’s Artspace and Strauss Gallery. Check out the opening night at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts on Friday from 6-9 p.m. There is no admission cost, and the exhibition runs through Oct. 30. For more information, call 513-863-8873 or visit www.fittoncenter.org.

New Discoveries GeoTour

This three-day geocaching festival features 25 caches and four opportunities to find collectible coins. In between treasure hunting, you can enjoy a live DJ, popcorn, photo ops, prizes, and a “Let’s Make A Deal” contest. For a little extra cash, you also get beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, and Grandpa Joe’s famous candy buffet. Check it out in downtown Middletown from Friday through Sunday. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The ticketed portion of the event is $35-$50. For more information, visit www.itsmiddletown.org/geotour.

The Infamous Stringdusters + Sierra Hull

The Infamous Stringdusters are a Grammy-nominated progressive jamgrass band who have released ten albums, the latest being 2020′s “Dust the Halls.” Sierra Hull is a 25-year-old singer/songwriter and mandolinist who reached #2 on the “Billboard” bluegrass charts at the age of 16. See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission cost, though VIP tickets are available for $30. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

2021 Greater Cincinnati Women’s Health Expo

This expo that caters to female health and wellness will include screenings, interactive demos and workouts, local health experts and services, pop-up shops, and complimentary swag bags. Check it out at the Summit Hotel in Cincinnati on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-421-2533 or visit the event Facebook page.

Brad Paisley Tour 2021

This country superstar has won three Grammys and sold over 11 million albums, the latest being 2017′s “Love and War.” Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe will open. See him at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday on 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.25-$85.25. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Daryl Hall & John Oates

The best-selling musical duo of all time is coming to town. They haven’t released any original music in awhile so you’ll be sure to hear all the hits. Squeeze will open. See them at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$350. For more information, call (513) 232-6220 or visit www.riverbend.org.