1 shot at The Banks in Cincinnati

By Joel Patterson – WCPO
15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police responded to a shooting in the DORA area of The Banks at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, according to an officer on scene.

At the scene of the shooting, police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to UC Medical Center, according to the officer.

A bystander told the WCPO crew that the victim had been shot in the leg.

While responding to the shooting, police identified a suspect and that person fled on foot. A chase ensued and police apprehended the suspect in the parking garage at 3rd and Walnut Street, according to investigators.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Police were visible late Sunday evening and into Monday morning scouring the largely taped off crime scene area around East Freedom Way, carefully scanning the ground for evidence with their flashlights and talking to potential witnesses.

If you have any tips or information that may contribute to the Cincinnati police department’s investigation of this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Joel Patterson
