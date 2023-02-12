1 person dead in Hanover Twp. fire

Multiple fire departments were called to a Hanover Twp. fire on Saturday in which one person died.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the fire fully engulfed the home in the 1300 block of Round Hill Drive. One person was inside, but the flames were too aggressive and responders could not enter.
The victim’s body was recovered inside the residence, according to the BCSO.
The identity was not released as next of kin needed to be notified.
