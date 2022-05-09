BreakingNews
Butler County commissioners move to close Care Facility
1 killed in Liberty Twp. crash that involved school bus

By Christian LeDuc - WCPO
Updated 3 minutes ago
No students were on the bus, police said.

LIBERTY TWP. — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus at Millikin Road and Fieldstone Farms Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus died. Investigators said there were no students on the bus during the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

Police did not release the identity of the person who died.

The crash happened at Millikin Road and Fieldstone Farms Boulevard in Liberty Twp. The intersection was shut down following the incident.

“One of our buses was involved in an accident late this morning when a car crossed the yellow line into the lane of oncoming traffic,” said Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools.

“No students were on the bus. While our bus driver was not injured, we are deeply saddened to learn that the driver of the car has passed away. Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family,” Fuller said.

Christian LeDuc
