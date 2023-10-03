1 killed in construction accident near Meijer in Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating after one person was killed and another hurt in a construction accident Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton.

Few details have been released, but Hamilton Police said the accident happened outside city lines on Old Oxford Road. However, equipment landed near Meijer, which is within city limits.

Witnesses saw a large, damaged piece of equipment in grass across from the store. A tire was detached and debris was scattered in multiple places.

The reason for the accident and who was involved have not been made known.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.