1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle, head-on crash in Butler County

A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on 127 when it went left of center and hit a 2014 Chrysler 300.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped in the vehicle. Once they were extracted, they were both transported by AirCare to The University of Cincinnati with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Chrysler was declared deceased at the scene of the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) responded to the scene for the investigation. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.