1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle, head-on crash in Butler County

One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Butler County early Saturday morning.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and Milford Twp. Fire and Life crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road around 3 a.m., according to information posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The crash site is about 9 miles north of Hamilton.

A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on 127 when it went left of center and hit a 2014 Chrysler 300.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped in the vehicle. Once they were extracted, they were both transported by AirCare to The University of Cincinnati with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Chrysler was declared deceased at the scene of the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) responded to the scene for the investigation. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

