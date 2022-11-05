1 dead in Okeana shooting

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a report that someone had been shot in Okeana.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 2700 block of Chapel Road. Deputies found the victim dead.
No suspect has been identified but deputies are interviewing persons of interest.
