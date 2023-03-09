1 dead in crash involving Rumpke truck on I-275

One person is dead after an early-morning crash involving a Rumpke truck on Interstate 275 in Colerain Twp.
Eastbound Lanes are closed between Blue Rock Road and Colerain Avenue. Colerain Twp. Police spokesperson Jim Love said the highway will be closed until about 10 a.m.
A Rumpke supervisor on the scene said a vehicle rear-ended the garbage truck. The Rumpke driver was not injured, but the driver of the car was killed.
Police have not released any information on what caused the crash.
