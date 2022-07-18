journal-news logo
Wright-Patt to require masks for all as COVID cases rise

Col. Christian Lyons, commander of the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson talks about the VA clinic on the base in December 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base beginning Tuesday will require masks for all, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, announced Monday evening that he will transition the base to HPCON Charlie, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday, in response to steadily rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Greene and Montgomery counties.

The U.S. Department of Defense health protection condition levels are based on risk levels within a local community. Charlie indicates sustained community transmission.

“We will continue to consistently apply DoD and Air Force guidance as CDC data for the local community changes,” Meeker said.

In addition to masks, screening testing is mandatory for unvaccinated personnel and social gathers and work spaces, when possible, will be limited to less than 50% of room occupancy.

