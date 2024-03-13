Historic first: MQ-9 Reaper drone lands at Springfield air base

A MQ-9 “Reaper” intelligence drone touched down at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Tuesday, marking the first time the 178th Wing has housed the aircraft, and a first for supporting the aircraft out of Springfield’s airport.
Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing will support the Exercise Advanced Wrath from March 11 to March 21, providing a “proof-of-concept opportunity,” Air National Guard officials said in a release. The MQ-9 will be temporarily stationed at the 178th for the duration of the exercise, taking off and landing from the wing’s home station.
The Reaper is used primarily in intelligence collection, as well as strikes, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting and time-sensitive targets, per the Air Force’s fact sheet on the craft. The remotely piloted drone can also perform close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, convoy and raid overwatch, route clearance, target development, and terminal air guidance.
The basic crew consists of a rated pilot to control the aircraft and command the mission, and an enlisted aircrew member to operate sensors and guide weapons. The Operations Group will be flying the MQ-9.
This first landing also brings together airmen from the Mississippi and California Air National Guard.
