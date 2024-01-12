Call to duty ceremony honors Springfield-based soldiers ready to deploy

Members of Ohio National Guard unit to serve 9-month deployment.

A call to duty ceremony on Friday in Springfield honored about 30 members of the Ohio Army National Guard deployed in support of the U.S. Central Command.

This is the first deployment for 2nd Lt. Collin Hyre of the 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E) based in Springfield.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” said Hyre of Medina following the ceremony at First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road. “I’m pretty excited to go out and do the mission, though, with all the good soldiers we have underneath us.”

Hyre said he is not used to being away from family for so long, but he knows they will be able to communicate.

“They’re a very good, supporting family and group, so I’m lucky to have them,” he said.

While on the nine-month deployment, the soldiers will provide installation, recovery, repair and maintenance of telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department announced earlier this week.

Hyre’s final words following the ceremony: “I’m very proud to be in the National Guard, and go Browns.”

