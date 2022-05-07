Ohio law enforcement donates almost 2K pieces of protective gear to Ukraine

Almost 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement will soon be sent to Ukraine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today.
The equipment, delivered to an undisclosed Cleveland-area location, includes 1,996 pieces of surplus or expired body armor, vest carriers and helmets from over two dozen agencies, according to the announcement.
Donations are scheduled to be transported to Ukraine “in the coming days,” the announcement said.
Gov. DeWine asked law enforcement across the state for the equipment in March, with the collection coordinated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In the announcement, the governor said, “I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives. I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”
The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a Parma-based non-profit affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio.
Among other local and state agencies across Ohio, the announcement said the Troy Police Department took part in the donation drive.
