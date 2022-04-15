Jury selection starts Monday in court-martial of two-star Air Force general

One potential juror had been the officer President Joe Biden has nominated to be the next commander of AFMC, Lt. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. Richard faces a Senate confirmation process before winning his fourth star and the AFMC job.

But Richardson has been excused from the jury pool, according to Conway.

Cooley was removed from command at AFRL in January 2020 following an Air Force investigation into misconduct allegations. He then became a special assistant to AFMC chief Gen. Arnold Bunch.

The proceeding may be historic, observers have said. The case marks the first time the Air Force has prosecuted a general officer on a sexual assault charge.