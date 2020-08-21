Woman, 7-month-old killed in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Preble County Thursday evening

The impact pushed the pickup into the back of the Gobble in the Kenworth semi truck, which then pushed the Gobble’s truck into the back of Barth in the Suburban.

Both semis and the Silverado came to a stop on the road, while Barth pulled his Suburban onto the right berm.

Two passengers in the Silverado were killed as a result of the crash. Tonya Beachy, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellie Beachy, 7 months old, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

Erik Beachy was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gobble sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Washington was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barth was not injured in the crash.

According to the OSHP, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, North West Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.