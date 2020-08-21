Woman, 7-month-old killed in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Preble County Thursday evening

A woman and a 7-month-old girl were killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 70 in Monroe Township, Preble County, yesterday evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 6:40 p.m., the four vehicles involved in the crash were driving westbound on I-70 near mile post seven.
Three of the vehicles were driving in the left lane. In the front was a 2020 Kenworth semi truck and trailer driven by James Gobble, 49, of Lexington, Ohio, followed by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Erik Beachy, 25, of Homeworth, Ohio, and finally a 2020 Volvo semi-truck and trailer driven by Dorcella Washington, 60, of Columbus.
The final vehicle was driving in the right-hand lane: a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Hugo Barth IV, 54, of New Providence, New Jersey.
According to the OSHP, the Suburban, Silverado and Kenworth semi had slowed due to construction traffic when Washington, in the Volvo semi, failed to maintain assured clear distance and crashed into the back of Beachy’s Silverado.
The impact pushed the pickup into the back of the Gobble in the Kenworth semi truck, which then pushed the Gobble’s truck into the back of Barth in the Suburban.
Both semis and the Silverado came to a stop on the road, while Barth pulled his Suburban onto the right berm.
Two passengers in the Silverado were killed as a result of the crash. Tonya Beachy, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellie Beachy, 7 months old, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died due to her injuries.
Erik Beachy was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gobble sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
Washington was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barth was not injured in the crash.
According to the OSHP, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, North West Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.