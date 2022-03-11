Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

White Castle Retail division hits record sales

White Castle Sliders for retail. The magic begins in Vandalia. Company photo

caption arrowCaption
White Castle Sliders for retail. The magic begins in Vandalia. Company photo

Local News
By , Staff
1 hour ago
Size of Vandalia plant doubled as demand for frozen Sliders skyrockets

White Castle’s retail division sold its 6th billionth retail Slider hamburger at the end of 2021 and achieved record sales last year, the company said.

Fueled by production in Vandalia, the company said its retail division is poised for “continued growth as it celebrates its 35th anniversary and expands its manufacturing capacity in 2022.”

caption arrowCaption
A White Castle "town crier" "christens" ground about to be broken for construction last July with grilled onions. The White Castle food plant in Vandalia will double in size. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

A White Castle "town crier" "christens" ground about to be broken for construction last July with grilled onions. The White Castle food plant in Vandalia will double in size. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A White Castle "town crier" "christens" ground about to be broken for construction last July with grilled onions. The White Castle food plant in Vandalia will double in size. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

ExploreFrom 2020: White Castle plans to double size of Vandalia plant

“Retail sales have grown steadily since we launched the division in 1987, but they have really taken off in the past decade and even more so the past few years,” said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president of sales for White Castle’s retail division. “Our cravers love our Sliders, whether they’re made at a restaurant or purchased from the freezer section at their local store.”

To keep up with retail demand, White Castle broke ground last July on a $27 million expansion of its retail food manufacturing plant in Vandalia, which the company said should be complete by June.

The expansion doubles the plant’s size from about 75,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet.

Columbus-based White Castle broke ground for the original 100,000-square-foot facility near Dayton International Airport in the summer of 2012.

Located on 17 acres off U.S. 40 and Peters Pike, the Vandalia plant was designed to produce more than 16,000 hamburgers per hour per production line. The plant opened in late 2013, quickly hiring more than 100 employees in early days.

During last summer’s groundbreaking ceremony, White Castle named the plant “The House That Bill Built” in honor of former president and CEO Bill Ingram, a third-generation family member who served as president from 1980 to 2015 and was responsible for creating and expanding the retail division.

In Other News
1
Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time
2
Most area health departments turn down cash for $100 vaccine gift cards
3
Ohio’s COVID transmission rate drops below 100 cases for first time...
4
K-12 schools in Ohio no longer required to report COVID cases
5
Ohio entering new phase as COVID approaches endemic status

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top