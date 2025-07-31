‘We’re going to do this’ | DeWine announces OSHP support in Cincinnati to address violent crime

DeWine said the state will look at data analysis of where the majority of crime is and bring in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to work alongside Cincinnati police.

“We’ve worked with them before on different things, and the cooperation is always very, very good,” DeWine said.

In a release, Pureval said he wanted to “express my deep appreciation” for DeWine’s assistance and leadership.

“Combatting violence is our most urgent challenge, and this coordination and support from the State of Ohio will assist our local law enforcement in ensuring the safety of all our residents,” Pureval said.

The governor also said they can utilize a helicopter to eliminate high-speed chases and identify suspects, as well as provide traffic control or undercover units to free up officers.

“Our partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the use of their Aviation Unit have been instrumental in recent CPD initiatives,” Chief Teresa Theetge said in a release. “I am extremely grateful to Governor DeWine for offering state resources for the safety of our communities.”

DeWine also noted that one of the people arrested after this weekend’s violence had been out on bond. In addition to troopers, the governor said the state can provide help when it comes to parole officers, liquor control and more.

“One of the people involved ... shouldn’t have been out, really,” DeWine said. “He was out on bond, but really the bond was ... equivalent to $400, so he was out, but he had possession of a stolen gun, so a guy like this never should be out.”

The governor called it a “holistic approach” that Pureval supported.

“He said, ‘That’s great,’ so we’re already working to get in touch with the chief and with the police department,” DeWine said. “And look, we don’t say we can solve these problems, but we can help, and that’s what our job is when a city is having a situation like what we’re seeing in Cincinnati.”

WCPO looked at previous times the state has assisted Ohio cities, including what the governor called a “surge” in Cleveland last year. Over the course of 34 weeks, troopers made 113 felony arrests and seized 81 weapons.