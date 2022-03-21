Warren group recommends $8.25M in state capital funding requests

That prioritization was based on the projects’ potential for economic growth and enhanced quality of life, according to the letter.

“It’s the biggest ask made from here,” Pozzuto said. “We’re confident in our prioritization process and in the proposed projects we’ve recommended.”

He said it has not been determined when the funding will be awarded. It was supposed to have been completed in February.

Matt Schnipke, executive director of the Warren County Office of Economic Development, said the delay was due to the General Assembly’s focus on redistricting.

Explore Warren County Port Authority seeks state grant for Middletown sports project

Warren County continues to be Ohio’s third-fastest growing county and with that rapid growth comes opportunity and challenge, officials said. The Task Force included leaders from the business, philanthropic and healthcare sectors and elected officials in Warren County.

The Task Force evaluated the proposals’ consistency with long-range development priorities, community support, advancement of diversity and inclusion, ability to leverage other public and private funding commitments, and the opportunity for state resources to fill a gap to either complete or significantly advance a project, according to the letter.

The Task Force said it believed “the recommended projects greatly leverage private investment, will lead to the creation of jobs and economic prosperity for a broad segment of our population, and are deserving of state support.”

The recommended projects and amounts sought include: