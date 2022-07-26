Warren County Jail wrongful death lawsuit returned to trial court

Bonita Stewart filed the case after the death of her son, Justin Stewart, on Aug. 30, 2016. The lawsuit alleged jail staff ignored multiple warning signs that Justin Stewart had mental health issues, according to a previous Dayton Daily News report.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a Warren County court denied a motion to dismiss the case, according the court records. In the motion, Solutions Community Counseling and Recovery Centers reportedly argued it had legal immunity from liability as a mental health provider under the Ohio Revised Code.