Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Voting has started for Best of Warren County awards

Vote now for the best in Warren County. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Vote now for the best in Warren County. FILE PHOTO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Final voting for the 2021 Best of Warren County awards begins today, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Hosted annually by the WCCVB, the Best of Warren County awards serve to recognize the many local shops, restaurants, events and attractions that make Warren County — nicknamed Ohio’s Largest Playground — one of Ohio’s premier tourism destinations.

The awards, which feature 20-plus unique categories covering everything from dining establishments to festivals and events, began in late January with a two-week nomination phase. That initial phase garnered a near-record number of nominations, which were then tallied and used to name finalists across each award category.

ExploreLebanon to consider new contract with LM&M railroad, plus bridge funding

Locals and Warren County regulars are now invited to vote for those finalists today through March 6 on OhiosLargestPlayground.com. Winners will be announced on March 18.

The WCCVB is committed to spurring economic growth in Warren County by increasing overnight and year-round visitors. The agency said in a typical year, the county welcomes more than 12 million visitors, supporting thousands of jobs and driving an economic impact of more than $1.3 billion for the local community.

In Other News
1
Eleven Wright Patterson officers sue Air Force over vaccine exemption...
2
A good excuse to pamper your pets
3
Proposed Ohio law would block gender transition for youth
4
Ohio records fewer than 900 new COVID cases
5
UD band to march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top