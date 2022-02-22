Voting has started for Best of Warren County awards

Final voting for the 2021 Best of Warren County awards begins today, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Hosted annually by the WCCVB, the Best of Warren County awards serve to recognize the many local shops, restaurants, events and attractions that make Warren County — nicknamed Ohio’s Largest Playground — one of Ohio’s premier tourism destinations.
The awards, which feature 20-plus unique categories covering everything from dining establishments to festivals and events, began in late January with a two-week nomination phase. That initial phase garnered a near-record number of nominations, which were then tallied and used to name finalists across each award category.
Locals and Warren County regulars are now invited to vote for those finalists today through March 6 on OhiosLargestPlayground.com. Winners will be announced on March 18.
The WCCVB is committed to spurring economic growth in Warren County by increasing overnight and year-round visitors. The agency said in a typical year, the county welcomes more than 12 million visitors, supporting thousands of jobs and driving an economic impact of more than $1.3 billion for the local community.
