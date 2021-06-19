Vax-A-Million: Deadline to register for last drawing is Sunday

This Sunday is the last day to register for the final Vax-A-Million drawing. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health announced.
More than 5.4 Ohioans have started the vaccination process, but not everyone has opted into the drawing. On Wednesday, 3,428,514 people entered the drawing for $1 million and 150,187 Ohioans entered into the drawing for a college scholarship.
Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.
Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.