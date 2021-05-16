Vax-A-Million conditions, eligibility to be released tomorrow

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission will hold a briefing on Monday to discuss the details of the Vax-A-Million drawing that Governor Mike DeWine announced last Wednesday.
The conference will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, a release from DeWine’s office said.
The drawing will last for five weeks, with one $1 million prize per week for Ohioans aged 18 and up and a four year, full ride scholarship to any Ohio state college or university, including room and board, tuition and books for Ohioans aged 12-17.
ODH Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald will share details regarding eligibility and terms and conditions, the release said.
Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. Eligibility for those 12 and up opened in Ohio last Thursday.