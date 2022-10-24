Vance, Ryan to take questions at town hall

Candidates for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will participate in a town hall Tuesday night, Nov. 1, in Columbus. It will be broadcast live on FOX News Channel.
FOX is hosting the event at 6 p.m., at which network anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will ask both candidates questions on key issues submitted by a bipartisan live audience.
The hour-long event is unrelated to the two formal debates in which the candidates have already participated.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., and Republican businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati are competing in the Nov. 8 midterm election for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who isn’t seeking reelection. The outcome will help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate, now split 50-50.
A polling average calculated by FiveThirtyEight puts Vance ahead by 1.5%, but with 9.3% of likely voters still undecided.
