U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to campaign for Josh Mandel in Kettering

The primary is May 3.

The other Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, are scheduled to join Vance in West Chester Twp. on Saturday. The 3:30 p.m. meet and greet event is at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook