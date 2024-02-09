Troopers called to single-vehicle rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.

Local News
By
1 hour ago


Troopers were called Thursday night to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County.

The crash was reported at 8:18 p.m. at Shadow Lake Way and Bunnell Hill Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of injuries is not yet known.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.

