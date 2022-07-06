Tornado touches down in Goshen, Ohio; State of emergency declared

GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a tornado touched down, damaging multiple buildings and knocking down trees, according to our news partners at WCPO.
A tornado was on the ground around 3 p.m., according to Doppler radar. Two people were injured as a result of the storm, though Pegram said there are no serious injuries.
Goshen, in Clermont County, is about 17 miles south of Lebanon.
WCPO reported significant storm damage could be seen near the intersection of OH-28 and Dick Flynn Road. Pegram said there has been extensive damage to the fire and police departments. Video and photos from the scene show the fire station is partially collapsed.
Other buildings in the area, including one that houses an Allstate Insurance branch, had their roofs torn off. A building that houses Bick’s Driving School was also destroyed.
The tornado came while a line of strong storms was moving through the Tri-State, producing winds of more than 70 miles per hour and knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes in the region.
A Tornado Warning was in effect for the area and the surrounding counties of Clermont and Brown at the time.
An official survey by the NWS will determine the size and scope of the tornado once the storms have passed. No major injuries have been reported.
