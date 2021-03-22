The Dayton area’s oldest restaurant is gearing up to add its own craft brewery

“We are on our way toward making The Florentine a great destination and fine-dining restaurant again,” Vanden Berg said at the time. “Everyone on our staff works great as a team, with everyone focused on excellent service and serving great food.”

Additional details about the new brewery will be available soon. The Florentine’s owners recently applied to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control for a craft-brewery license that will allow them to operate.

The bar at The Florentine, the Dayton area's oldest restaurant that traces its history to 1816, is gearing up to add a small craft brewery, its owners confirmed. FILE/MARK FISHER

In a 2007 book “A Taste of Ohio History: A Guide to Historic Eateries and Their Recipes,” authors Debbie Nunley and Karen Jane Elliott note that the Florentine “has withstood the passage of time.”

“That ornate iron balcony, fabricated at the ironworks in the Oregon District of nearby Dayton, still stands today. In fact, the entire structure looks almost identical to its earlier days. The barn-red clapboard exterior trimmed in taupe looks like something you’d find on the set of an old Western. I kept expecting Marshal Dillon and Miss Kitty to come walking out the door.”