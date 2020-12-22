Temps stay above normal; snow, frigid weather on its way

Above normal temperatures continue for a couple more days before snow and frigid weather arrives in time for Christmas.
Following a morning with mostly cloudy skies, it will be partly cloudy today with highs reaching the lower 40s. Tonight will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy. It will be breezy with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Dry weather is expected before rain and gusty winds — with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph possible — arrive in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.
[10:05 PM] Strong wind gusts are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. pic.twitter.com/0FDZPOGZTH— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 22, 2020
Much lower temperatures are expected on Christmas Eve, with light snow accumulations possible. Snow is expected to linger through the afternoon. Accumulations could fall between 1 and 2 inches, with some parts lower in the ½- to 1-inch range, the NWS reported.
The lowest temperatures of the new winter season, which began Monday, arrive on Christmas with highs below freezing in the lower to middle 20s and lows in the teens.