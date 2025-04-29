SUV flips in Franklin after crash into bucket truck

An SUV overturned after striking a bucket truck Tuesday in Franklin.
The crash involving a Toyota 4Runner and Magg’s Professional Tree Service truck happened around noon on Riley Boulevard between Main and Sixth streets.
It is not clear whether there were any injuries.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The Franklin Division of Police referred questions to Sgt. Jordan Colvin and this news outlet is awaiting a return call for further information about the crash.
In Other News
1
With Intel’s latest layoffs, will the Ohio plant ever be built?
2
Video: Former Fuyao security guard talks about what he saw before...
3
Area egg producer hit by bird flu calls for vaccines
4
WYSO, ThinkTV react to looming federal funding cut to public...
5
Building boom: Hundreds of new houses coming to northern Warren County
About the Author