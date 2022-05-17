Springboro schools mourns death of fourth grader who battled brain cancer

Reagan was a student at Five Points Elementary School and had also attended Clearcreek Elementary school, Marshall said. She would have turned 11 years old next month, he said.

Caption Reagan Scacchetti Caption Reagan Scacchetti

“Reagan’s passing is a huge loss for Five Points Elementary, Springboro Schools and the entire Springboro community,” Marshall said. “A team of counselors has been made available today and throughout the remainder of this week to provide emotional support for those Five Points Elementary students and staff in need.”

In November of 2021, Reagan’s family and friends joined the entire staff and all students at Five Points Elementary to help celebrate a balloon launch in support of Reagan, which consisted of more than 200 purple balloons.

“Community members were encouraged to join everyone in supporting Reagan, an amazing young girl, who was the kindest soul and one who was always willing to help others,” Marshall said.

In a show of support for Reagan and the Scacchetti family, students and staff have been encouraged to wear purple (“Purple Out”) throughout this school year, Reagan’s favorite color.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated to district students, parents, and staff as Springboro Schools is made aware.