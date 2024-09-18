Springboro plans recreational marijuana business ban

The consensus among city officials has been “a preference to treat this the same as medical marijuana,” with action likely to go to city council next month, McDonald said.

The temporary ban on recreational marijuana was approved by Springboro in December 2023, about a month after Ohio voters approved legalizing its use.

Under Ohio law, state residents over the age of 21 can have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form and are allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants per adult (capped at 12 plants per household).

Temporary freezes on marijuana businesses have also been passed in Beavercreek, Carlisle, Centerville, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Kettering, Miamisburg, Monroe, Oakwood, Vandalia, Waynesville, Xenia and several other cities throughout Ohio.

Springboro’s 300-day ban was set to expire in early October until city council recently extended it until the end of the year.

Several other cities in the region and state have taken similar action to lengthen the temporary ban on retail sales of recreational marijuana, which started in Ohio last month.

A measure for permanent ban “will be wrapped up next month likely,” McDonald said. “But we just wanted to make sure we recovered in case there were any changes or hiccups along the way.”