Springboro business marking expansion that will add jobs

The new Springboro site “is complete aside from some minor punch-list items, and the production departments have moved into the new facility,” Steve Zick, Innomark’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, told the Dayton Daily News.

The company’s West Tech Road site is a 75,000 square foot leased facility, Zick said. The new digital print facility is on about 5 acres and is adjacent to Innomark’s 5-acre Litho Print facility, he added.

The business employs more than 400 people with manufacturing operations in Fairfield, West Chester Twp., and in Richmond, Ind. It also has design and customer support centers in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

The project started in 2023 and will allow the company to add 15 jobs over three years to the 70 workers it has at the plant, Zick has said.

A grand opening is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30, according to Innomark.

The expansion will allow the company to continue with and add new capabilities to create digitally printed displays, signage, décor graphics, and short-run packaging, Zick has said.

Zick has said the company considered moving to Fairfield. But it stayed in Springboro, where it has been located for more than 20 years, because Innomark did not want to risk losing people who live in the region, he said.

The project received $1.5 million from JobsOhio, which called it a “state-of-the-art facility.”

Zick has said the new site is designed to maximize energy efficiency and minimize the operation’s carbon footprint, while maintaining the ideal climate-controlled conditions for high-quality digital print production.

Innomark and its consultants worked with the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority to select materials and equipment to allow for more than 30% in projected utility cost savings as part of the company’s energy conservation initiatives to its sustainability-minded customers.

This includes energy-efficient windows, variable speed rooftop HVAC units, a centralized dedicated outside air unit, white roof and insulated precast panels, and utilization of sensor-operated LED lighting, according to Innomark.

The company is also exploring solar panels, and both the roof and steel structure have been designed to accommodate the possibility, Innomark said.