Seasonable weather today, rain returns for weekend

It will be less humid today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports.
Skies will be clear Friday evening, then become partly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees.
Rain returns to the forecast for the weekend.
After a mostly cloudy start, skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s, the NWS said.
Saturday night showers remain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. It will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday starts mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Then it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.