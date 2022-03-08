Questions sought for Ohio primary candidates for Wilberforce debates

State Sen. Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance are possible participants for the U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on March 28 with Karen Kasler, bureau chief of Ohio Public Radio & TV Statehouse News Bureau, to moderate.

The debate commission is in contact with representatives from Joe Blystone, Jim Renacci and Gov. Mike DeWine’s campaign for the Ohio Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate. Former state legislator Ron Hood’s campaign has not responded, according to the commission.

Rick Jackson, senior host and producer at Ideastream Public Media, is set to moderate the Republican debate from 11 a.m. to noon on March 29.

The final debate, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Primary, is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. on March 29. John Cranley and Nan Whaley are scheduled to participate and Lucy May of WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition will moderate.