Power outages: Hundreds of customers in region without electricity

A winter storm that brought snow and high winds to the area has left hundreds of customers without power as temperatures fell below zero and wind chills reach near minus 30 degrees this morning.
At one point late Thursday, AES Ohio reported more than 1,500 customers without electricity, but crews quickly restored service to most of those affected.
A look at the outages as of 6:30 a.m. today:
AES Ohio
Greene County, 219
Montgomery County, 69
Champaign County, 34
Miami County, 11
Preble County, 95
Duke Energy
Butler County, 10
Warren County, 11
Ohio Edison
Clark County, 8
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
