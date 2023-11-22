BreakingNews
Police release photo of Beavercreek Walmart shooter; FBI seeks details on man

Updated 46 minutes ago
The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the suspected shooter who injured four people at the Beavercreek Walmart Monday night before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Beavercreek police released a photo of 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones Wednesday. The Dayton man was identified as the gunman during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Jones should contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

ExploreRELATED: Beavercreek Walmart shooting: Shooter ID’d; 3 victims in stable condition

The FBI is investigating Jones’ background and any motive in the shooting. Zrinka Dilber, assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI Field Office, encouraged anyone who may have known Jones or his motivations or who knows other people Jones associated with to reach out to the FBI.

Around 8:35 p.m. Monday night, Jones reportedly entered the Beavercreek Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. and opened fire. When officers arrived minutes later, they found Jones on the floor near the store’s vision center dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four people, including three women and a man, were injured in the shooting. As of Tuesday afternoon, three were in stable condition and the fourth victim was in critical but stable condition, Beavercreek police Capt. Chad Lindsey said.

