X
Dark Mode Toggle

Over 4.9M Fabuloso cleaners recalled for possible bacteria contamination

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

Colgate-Palmolive has announced it is recalling 4.9 million containers of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners due to possible bacterial contamination.

According to the recall, the cleaners could contain two different Pseudomonas bacteria that could cause serious infections in people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions.

ExploreOver 2.5 million pounds of canned sausage, poultry recalled for possible contamination

The recall includes:

  • Lavender- and lemon-scented Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner in 22-fluid-ounce containers
  • Lemon- and passion of fruits-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula in 33.8-fluid-ounce containers
  • Spring fresh-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula in 56-fluid-ounce containers
  • Lavender-, lemon- and passion of fruits-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, in 56-fluid-ounce, 128-fluid-ounce and 169-fluid-ounce containers
  • Lavender-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner in 210-fluid-ounce containers
  • Lavender- and ocean-scented Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser in 1-gallon containers

All recalled cleaners have a lot code with the first eight digits from 2348US78 through 2365US78 and from 3001US78 through 3023US78. The lot code is on the back of the bottle above the label, either directly above or towards the top of the bottle.

The recall includes about 4.9 million units, plus an additional 56,000 in Canada, which were sold from December 2022 through January 2023 online at Amazon.com and other websites, as well as at major retailers nationwide like Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Pseudomonas bacteria could enter the body if inhaled, if it gets in the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers who have the recalled cleaner should stop using them and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a refund or replacement product by taking a picture of the cleaner’s UPC and lot code, filling out a recall form on the recall website, and throwing the cleaner away.

A full list of affected UPC and lot codes are also available on the recall website.

No incidents connected to the cleaners have been reported, the CSPC said.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: See who attended the Dayton Development Coalition’s sold-out...
2
Dollar General, Ohio AG reach agreement on price discrepancy policy...
3
JobsOhio offers $237M for new Honda plant in Fayette County
4
Ohio takes first step to expand passenger rail
5
Air Force doctor discusses helping save Damar Hamlin’s life; NFL to...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top