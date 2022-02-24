Ohio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday ordered all seven members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission— including Gov. Mike DeWine — to show up in person for a contempt hearing at 10 a.m. March 1.
On Feb. 7, the court ordered the commission to file new Ohio House and Senate district maps by Feb. 17. That didn’t happen; instead several Republican commissioners declared an impasse. The court then gave until noon Feb. 23 for commissioners to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt.
All those responses were filed on schedule. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima said they shouldn’t be held in contempt because they were not ordered, as individuals to do anything.
State Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, and House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington — the only Democratic commission members — apologized for the commission’s failure and blamed it on Republican intransigence.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber said the 10-day deadline was insufficient.
DeWine said he was in “full compliance” with the court order, based on his previous statement that the commission had to pass a map.
And for the commission as a whole, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked for “a few additional days” to pass new maps.
The court has previously rejected two state House and Senate district plans, both Republican proposals passed without Democratic support, as gerrymandered to unfairly favor Republicans.
The redistricting commission is scheduled to meet again today, and Republican members indicated they may unveil a new House and Senate map proposal, but Russo said Democrats are still being excluded from negotiations.
