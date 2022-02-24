Ohio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

On Feb. 7, the court ordered the commission to file new Ohio House and Senate district maps by Feb. 17. That didn’t happen; instead several Republican commissioners declared an impasse. The court then gave until noon Feb. 23 for commissioners to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt.

All those responses were filed on schedule. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima said they shouldn’t be held in contempt because they were not ordered, as individuals to do anything.