Ohio reports second highest number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in 3 weeks

Wednesday also marked the second straight day Ohio reported more than 30 daily ICU admissions. On Sunday, the state reported the ICU admissions, the fewest recorded in the last three weeks.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 21 ICU admissions a day, a slight decrease from the average of 23 ICU admissions a day reported last Wednesday.

ODH reported 3,340 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday, including 927 in ICUs and 618 on ventilators.

Coronavirus patients account for 12.7% of hospital beds, 19.75% of ICU beds and 13.03% of ventilators used in the state.

Ohio has 5,084 (19.3%) hospital beds, 892 (19.01%) ICU beds and 2,855 (60.18%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 5,648 cases in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio is averaging 5,456 cases a day in the last three weeks and 4,940 cases a day in the last week.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, ODH has not updated the state’s vaccination dashboard.