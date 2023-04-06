Ohio reports fewer than 6,000 COVID cases for first time this year

COVID-19 cases dropped below 6,000 for the first time this year in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,214 weekly cases Thursday, making it the fewest number of cases the state has recorded in 2023. It’s at least the third straight week Ohio broke its record for fewest weekly cases this year.
Thursday also marked the 12th consecutive week the state reported fewer than 10,000 coronavirus cases.
As of Thursday, April 6, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:
- Total: 3,426,822
- Weekly: 5,214
- Three-week average: 6,195
COVID Hospitalizations:
- Total: 139,540
- Weekly: 353
- Three-week average: 337
COVID ICU Admissions:
- Total: 15,141
- Weekly: 25
- Three-week average: 21
COVID Deaths
- Total: 42,027
- Weekly: 54
- Three-week average: 53
As of Thursday 64.84% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.13% have finished it, according to ODH. Nearly 15.72% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.
Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
About the Author