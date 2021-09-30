journal-news logo
X

Ohio minimum wage to increase 50 cents for non-tipped workers next year

ajc.com

Business
By Kristen Spicker
58 minutes ago

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase 50 cents for non-tipped employees and 25 cents for tipped workers next year.

Starting Jan. 1, non-tipped workers will make $9.30 an hour and tipped workers will earn $4.65 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. Currently the minimum wage for non-tipped workers is $8.80 an hour and $4.40 an hour for tipped workers.

ExploreYour questions about booster shots answered: Who qualifies and more

The increase applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year.

For employees at businesses that make $342,000 or less per year and for 14- and 15-year-olds the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The state minimum wage for those workers is tied to the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, which takes an act of Congress and the president to change, according to the ODC.

ExploreFederal government shutdown: What would it mean for you?

A constitutional amendment passed by Ohioans in 2006 increases the state’s minimum wage on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation. The Ohio minimum wage is determined by the Consumer Price index for urban and clerical workers over a 12-month period, according to the ODC. From Sept. 1 2020, to Aug. 31, the CPI-W increased 5.8%.

In Other News
1
CVS Health hiring 25K nationwide, 750 in Ohio during 1-day virtual...
2
Record numbers of women left labor force in 2020
3
Keeping, attracting top quality workers critical to local economy
4
Survey: Child care duties hindered parents as they tried to work
5
Local child care can cost up to $15,000 for one child
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top