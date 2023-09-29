Ohio minimum wage rises to $10.45 an hour in 2024

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase to $10.45 an hour, and to $5.25 for tipped employees beginning Jan. 1.

The state’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation after Ohio voters in November 2006 approved a Constitutional amendment.

The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers over the 12-month period prior to September. The CPI-W index increased by 3.7 % over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The minimum wage for this year is $10.10 an hour, or $5.05 an hour for tipped employees.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the president’s signature to change.

There are now 5,639,200 jobs in Ohio, slightly higher than the previous peak employment dating to May 2000 and far higher than the trough of 4.7 million jobs during the COVID-19 shutdown of April 2020, according to the annual State of Working in Ohio report released in conjunction with Labor Day by Policy Matters Ohio.

While jobs in Ohio have recovered to their pre-COVID level, the recovery has been uneven across the state, with seven of Ohio’s 11 metropolitan statistical areas still below pre-COVID employment. But the Dayton and Springfield metro regions, along with Columbus and Cincinnati, now have more jobs than before the pandemic.

“My topline is we’ve got a tight labor market right now that is highly favorable to workers overall and that’s the labor market that we need right now,” said Michael Shields, lead author of the report and an economist at the liberal-leaning Cleveland-based think tank.

The overall job market in the Dayton region is strong, said Anthony Mathews, market manager for the staffing firm Manpower-Dayton, earlier this month.

“The job market has tightened up a bit. However, there are still plenty of jobs available, generally speaking. Starting wages have increased,” Mathews said. “During the pandemic, when companies were trying to get people to come back to work, they had to increase their wages.”

When wages are up workers are more likely to stay in the job and companies are placing more emphasis on finding workers with a strong job history, Mathews said.

Staff Writers Lynn Hulsey and Thomas Gnau contributed to this report.