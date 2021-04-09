Ohio Medicaid announces CareSource wins bid to keep managing billions in state benefits

Nearly half of Ohio children, half of Ohio births and the majority of nursing home care is covered by Medicaid. Policy goals ranging from better outcomes for opioid addiction, to better birth outcomes, to a more efficient use of taxpayer money, all in theory can be engineered by what kind of requirements a state puts in place for how Medicaid money gets spent.

By rebidding the contracts, the state is updating the conditions for getting and spending Medicaid dollars and can re-select which insurers it trusts to meet its goals.

While the current program is managed across five insurance plans, the new program will be carved up among six insurance companies with the possibility of a seventh.

Along with CareSource, others selected were UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Molina Healthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Centene’s subsidiary Buckeye Community Health Plan could potentially be added to the program as a seventh but the department wrote that it is “deferring for additional consideration” that decision.