Ohio COVID cases drop below 4,000 for first time this year

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

Ohio recorded fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year.

The 3,372 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday also brought the state’s three-week average to 4,584 cases. It’s the first time the three-week average is fewer than 5,000 for the first time in 2023.

Thursday marked the fewest number of weekly cases reported this year as well. It’s at least the fifth consecutive week the state has set a new record low for weekly cases this year.

As of Thursday, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:

  • Total: 3,435,359
  • Last week: 3,372
  • Three-week average: 4,584

COVID hospitalizations:

  • Total: 140,069
  • Last week: 241
  • Three-week average: 294

COVID ICU admissions:

  • Total: 15,187
  • Last week: 19
  • Three-week average: 24

COVID Deaths

  • Total: 42,126
  • Last week: 53
  • Three-week average: 51

Approximately 64.86% of Ohioans started the primary COVID vaccine and 60.17% had finished it as of Thursday. ODH reported 15.81% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.

    Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health department, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.

