Ohio attorney general tries to block vaccine rules for health care workers

“It’s an unlawful use of executive power,” Yost said,” The president does not have the authority to make health-care decisions for Americans.”

The Biden administration said Monday about 95 percent of federal workers who fall under the requirement for a vaccine have complied with the mandate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “Vaccine requirements work.”

The requirement for private employers is on hold. An appeals court stayed that order, and the case likely will go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Yost, a Republican, also contends that the administration is prohibiting sovereign states from enacting and enforcing their own policies in response to the pandemic.