New Domino’s Pizza with dine-in, drive-through to be built in Franklin

In addition, the planning commission requested some additional right of way along Ohio 73 due to an existing drop-off lane and the public sidewalk that is currently out of the right of way.

City Engineer Barry Conway said the building plans for the project are under review.

Chris Hinkel, president of Dryden Builders, Inc., said they hope to break ground on the project in early March, and it should take about four to five months to complete. He said a project such as this can cost almost $1 million with property and construction costs.

Hinkel said his company has done a number of these construction projects for Southern Ohio Pizza, which owns about 20 Domino’s locations in Butler and Warren counties. They just finished a new Domino’s Pizza in Hamilton and will be working new stores in Lebanon and Goshen next year.

Before its demolition last month, the former Loan Max business at 675 E. Second St. closed after the state of Ohio imposed restrictions on predatory lending, which led to the business vacating the premises in early 2020 with several months left on their lease, property owners said. The building also served as a location for Clark’s Pharmacy and before that was a Hardee’s restaurant.