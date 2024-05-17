New building coming to retail development Wright Station in Springboro

In February, City Manager Chris Pozzuto said half of the building will be leased by a dental office, while the other portion is being marketed for an eatery.

Wright Station’s development is a partnership between the city of Springboro and Synergy and Mills Development in Beavercreek.

Explore Wright Station gathering area in Springboro expanding again

“Once this building is constructed, Wright Station will only have two building pads remaining, and we look forward to continuing our work with Synergy to have a full build-out and completion of the redevelopment of that property,” Pozzuto said.

Last year, a 6,000 square-foot building opened at the development. Wright Station features an outdoor performance and event space with a lineup of free outdoor concerts, the Springboro Performing Arts Center, a Warped Wing microbrewery and restaurant, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), plus multiple other restaurants and businesses.

As Wright Station continues to grow, the city is also working on other plans for future development.

City officials are also planning to demolish five residential properties on East Street that it purchased late last year from the Simmons Family Trust, according to Pozzuto. He said the Simmons Trust approached the city about purchasing the properties.

Springboro City Council approved the purchase of the properties for $550,000 on Nov. 16, 2023.

At the time, Pozzuto said the properties at 110-150 East Street,between North and Market streets were purchased “as an opportunity to potentially enhance an entire city block on the edge of the Downtown Historic District.

While there has been some speculation on social media about future use for the properties, Pozzuto said Wednesday that there are no specific plans for the properties other than demolition as soon as the city can.

In addition, there is also one property on that block, 130 East St., that was not part of the purchase deal. He said the city is pursuing that property so the city can own the entire block for future development.