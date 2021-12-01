Missing Ohio National Guard soldier found safe

Her father filed a report of a missing person with Columbus police shortly after that.

“We were relieved to hear Spc. Nelson had been found safe yesterday,” Stephanie Beougher, a spokeswoman for the Ohio National Guard, said Wednesday.

Lance Nelson told the Dayton Daily News last month that she apparently turned off her cell phone Oct. 30.

Nelson said at the time that the most recent text he had received from his 26 year-old daughter was on Oct. 24. She also sent a text to her grandmother Oct. 26, he said. Family members had not heard from her since, he said in an interview last month.

Nelson said his daughter may have been grieving over her mother, who recently died, or other issues.

“We love you and we just need to hear from you, that you’re ok,” Nelson said last month he would tell his daughter if he had the chance. “We’re not going to try to tell you what to do.”