Missing Ohio National Guard soldier found safe

A Cedarville University photo of Michaela Nelson, who ran track for the university.
Caption
A Cedarville University photo of Michaela Nelson, who ran track for the university.

Credit: Scott Huck

Credit: Scott Huck

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
49 minutes ago

An Ohio Army National Guard soldier who had been thought missing has been found safe, her father said Wednesday.

The father of Michaela Nelson, Lance Nelson, said his daughter was in a Columbus hospital under observation Wednesday morning.

Nelson said his daughter was found in Columbus living in her car. While she hasn’t yet been talkative, Nelson said Michaela was “sharing” and asked him to hold her hand.

“Very much so,” the older Nelson said Wednesday when asked if he was relieved.

ExploreOhio Army National Guard concerned about missing local soldier

Army Specialist Michaela Nelson had returned from Army Advanced Individual Training Oct. 2, but her family had not heard from her since Oct. 26, the older Nelson told the Dayton Daily News in an interview last month.

Her father filed a report of a missing person with Columbus police shortly after that.

Caption
A recent Instagram post on Michaela Nelson

A recent Instagram post on Michaela Nelson
Caption
A recent Instagram post on Michaela Nelson

“We were relieved to hear Spc. Nelson had been found safe yesterday,” Stephanie Beougher, a spokeswoman for the Ohio National Guard, said Wednesday.

Lance Nelson told the Dayton Daily News last month that she apparently turned off her cell phone Oct. 30.

Nelson said at the time that the most recent text he had received from his 26 year-old daughter was on Oct. 24. She also sent a text to her grandmother Oct. 26, he said. Family members had not heard from her since, he said in an interview last month.

Nelson said his daughter may have been grieving over her mother, who recently died, or other issues.

“We love you and we just need to hear from you, that you’re ok,” Nelson said last month he would tell his daughter if he had the chance. “We’re not going to try to tell you what to do.”

Thomas Gnau
Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

