Miami’s grad programs named among nation’s best

The news magazine’s annual Best Graduate School rankings evaluate programs across several disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing.

According to a statement released from Miami officials, the U.S. News & World Report collects graduate school data annually, and the rankings are designed to help students seeking post-college education.

The methodology for the programs is based on expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

The data for the six graduate programs emerged from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023.

“I am pleased that Miami University has again received national recognition for our graduate programs in education,” said Amity Noltemeyer, interim dean of the College of Education, Health, and Society.

“Through our rigorous and innovative curriculum, exceptional and dedicated faculty, impactful research and experiential learning opportunities, and unwavering commitment to student success, we are preparing highly skilled professionals and scholars equipped to address today’s educational challenges. I am proud of our graduate education programs, and thankful for the many faculty, staff and students who contribute to their excellence,” said Noltemeyer.

The education college ranked 79th overall out of 255 graduate programs.

The part-time MBA program at the Farmer School of Business ranked 87th.

Speech Language Pathology, ranked 52nd overall, was part of the U.S. News & World Report’s periodic specialty rankings based on peer assessment data.

“We’re excited that the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology recently moved into the brand new Clinical Health Sciences and Wellness facility, giving undergraduate and graduate students increased opportunities for clinical experiences and state-of-the-art learning environments,” said Susan Brehm, associate dean of the College of Arts and Science.

Various Miami undergraduate and graduate programs have for decades been regularly cited as among the best nationally by a variety of academic review organizations.

The U.S. News & World Report review and ranking of the graduate programs is available on its website.

Miami is Butler County’s largest employer and besides the main Oxford campus, the university also has regional campuses at Hamilton and Middletown and a learning center in West Chester Twp.