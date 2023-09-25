Mass food distribution Tuesday at Preble County Fairgrounds

The Foodbank Inc. is ready to serve Preble County families in need of food assistance.

A walk-up mass food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., in Eaton.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and are encouraged to bring their own bags, carts or wagons, if available. Also, residents are asked to not line up before 9 a.m.

In addition to the food distribution, free health screenings and other services will be available.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

