Mass food distribution Tuesday at Preble County Fairgrounds

The Foodbank Inc. is ready to serve Preble County families in need of food assistance.
A walk-up mass food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., in Eaton.
Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and are encouraged to bring their own bags, carts or wagons, if available. Also, residents are asked to not line up before 9 a.m.
In addition to the food distribution, free health screenings and other services will be available.
